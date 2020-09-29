CM to inaugurate renovated Bapu Museum tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2020 23:16 IST

It will have artefacts dating back to thousands of years

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the revamped Bapu Museum including the new building and the renovated heritage structure (old museum)) on October 1.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Archaeology and Museums Commissioner G. Vani Mohan, Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu, State programme coordinator T. Raghuram, MLA Malladi Vishnu and Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha inspected the newly-built premises on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Imtiaz said that the new museum building has over 1,500 artefacts which will be put up for display. He said the museum has a unique technology where visitors can know about the history of artefacts through an app on their mobile phone.

Ms. Vani Mohan said that the Bapu Museum, revamped at ₹8 crore, has many artefacts dating back to thousands of years. The museum houses galleries of history, Buddha, Jain and Hindu sculptures, and weapons, she said.

The construction of the new museum building in the Bapu Museum (formerly known as Victoria Jubilee Museum) was started several years ago but the completion was delayed due to various hurdles. The museum was renamed after the legendary film director, cartoonist and author Bapu.