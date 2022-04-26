CM to inaugurate Musafir Khana, take part in Iftar in city today

Over 8,000 people to participate in the event at IGMC Stadium

Deputy CM and Minister for Minorities Welfare Sk. Amzath Basha and others inspecting arrangements for Iftar at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Iftar to be hosted by the State government to the Muslim fraternity at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Jagan will also inaugurate the Musafir Khana, a function hall-cum-shopping complex built at ₹15 crore replacing the hundred-year-old building near the Vijayawada West railway booking centre in One Town.

The Musafir Khana, a three-storey structure with two function halls and several shops was built by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and had been handed over to the AP State Waqf Board.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Sk. Amzath Basha, along with MLC and Chief Minister programme co-ordinator Talasila Raghuram, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, MLC Md. Ruhulla, MLAs Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu and others inspected the arrangements made for Iftar at the Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Basha said the Iftar was being hosted by the State after a gap of two years due to the COVID pandemic. He said Iftar would be hosted at all the district headquarters and ₹5 lakh fund per district had been sanctioned.

In the city, over 8,000 passes for the programme had been issued and several VIPs and other members of the Muslim community would take part.