CM to inaugurate, lay stone for 28 sub-stations, solar projects on Tuesday

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually lay the foundation stones and also inaugurate AP Transco substations coming up across the State on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Transmission Company (AP Transco) is constructing 28 substations at a cost of ₹3,100 crore. Out of 28 AP Transco substations, 12 substations would be inaugurated, and foundation stones would be laid for 16 substations.

Special Chief Secretary Energy and CMD AP Transco K. Vijayanand on Monday said that AP Transco as part of strengthening the overall power network for 24x7 quality power, was establishing power transmission infrastructure with substations and connected power lines.

Substations with different capacities of 132/33 KV, 220/132 kv, 400/220 KV, 400/132 kv were being established in 28 locations covering the districts of Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Sri Satya Sai, Prakasam, Guntur, Eluru, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Palnadu, Nellore, Annamayya districts, he said.

Mr. Vijayanand said that the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved development of a 1,000 MW Solar Park at Mylavaram mandal of Kadapa district. Out of this, 250 MW was commissioned on February 8, 2020. The remaining 750 MW is going to be developed through SECI. The investment for 750 MW solar project is estimated at ₹3,000 crore. The plant is expected to generate solar power to the tune of 1,500 MU per annum with expected reduction of carbon emissions by 12 lakh tonnes of CO2 reduction per annum, he said.

Similarly, a 1,500 MW solar park was approved by the MNRE at N.P. Kunta and Galiveedu villages at Sri Satya Sai and Annamayya districts. Various solar power developers completed the solar projects of 1,400 MW capacity. For the remaining 100 MW, HPCL has come forward to establish solar projects for their captive use. The investment for 100 MW solar project is estimated at ₹400 crore. The plant is expected to generate solar power to the tune of 200 million units per annum with expected reduction of carbon emissions by 1.6 lakh tonnes of CO2 reduction/annum, he added.

