CM to inaugurate hospital and kidney research centre at Palasa on December 14

December 12, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The 200-bed facility built at a cost of ₹74 crore offers dialysis and other medical facilities for chronic kidney disease patients of the region

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre ready for inauguration at Palasa in Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate YSR Super Specialty Hospital and Kidney Research Centre at Palasa of Srikakulam district on December 14, according to the district administration.

The government spent around ₹74.24 crore for the construction of the multi-specialty hospital to provide medical services for kidney patients of the Uddanam region.

The hospital with 200 beds offers dialysis and other medical facilities for patients, who currently have to go to Visakhapatnam for treatment. The Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) will support research here on chronic kidney disease prevalent in nearly 700 villages of the region.

The government has also constructed a water project to provide safe drinking water from the Vamsadhara reservoir.

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the water project near Kanchili, and hospital at Palasa, 70 km away from Srikakulam town.

