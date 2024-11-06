CM to inaugurate five substations and lay stone for 14 others on November 7

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will physically inaugurate a 400/220 kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Thallayapalem in Guntur district on November 7. He will virtually inaugurate four substations and lay stone for 14 others on that day.

These substations of different capacities (132/33 kV, 220/132 kV, 400/220 kV and 400/132 kV) and the connected infrastructure, all belonging to AP-Transco, have been set up at a cost of approximately ₹5,407 crore to strengthen the power transmission infrastructure.

In addition to the GIS at Thallayapalem costing ₹506 crore, the remaining four substations were installed in NTR, Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal and Chittoor districts.

The foundation to be laid was for the four substations in the CRDA Circle, two each in Tirupati, Kadapa and Krishna districts, one each in Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Prakasam and Alluri Sitharama Raju (Upper Sileru) districts.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand visited the GIS at Thallayapalem on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he said the demand for electricity was increasing significantly year on year, and that the growing urbanisation would drive up the demand further, hence the emphasis on setting up the new substations.

These substations would enable provision of better quality power, mainly to the industry, aquaculture and agriculture sectors, and households.

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri, CMDs of Dsicoms P. Ravi Subhash, I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao, and AP- Transco Director (Grid) A.K.V Bhaskar were present.

