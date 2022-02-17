CM to inaugurate central kitchen of Iskcon

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a centralised kitchen of Iskcon at Atmakuru village in Mangalagiri mandal on Friday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach the venue by 10.30 a.m. and later take part in the Bhoomi Puja of the Hare Krishna Gokula Kshethram.

District officials inspected the arrangements.