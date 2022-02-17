CM to inaugurate central kitchen of Iskcon
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a centralised kitchen of Iskcon at Atmakuru village in Mangalagiri mandal on Friday.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach the venue by 10.30 a.m. and later take part in the Bhoomi Puja of the Hare Krishna Gokula Kshethram.
District officials inspected the arrangements.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.