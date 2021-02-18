CM to inaugurate Antarvedi temple chariot

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the new wooden chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi and take part in the Kalyanotsavam, beginning February 19, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said on Wednesday.
A new chariot was built at a cost of ₹90 lakh after the old one was gutted last year.
“The Chief Minister will take part in the annual Kalyanotsavam that will conclude on February 28,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna after inspecting the security arrangements at the temple and the fish landing point at Antarvedi village.
According to an official release, the Chief Minister will also inspect the charred old chariot kept on the temple campus and it is being guarded by the police. The State government has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid uproar over the fire incident.
East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the temple on Wednesday and reviewed the security arrangements and preparedness for the Kalyanotasavam.
Fish landing point closed
“The fish landing point close to the temple will remain closed until February 19 to prevent any movement of outsiders. The devotees will be allowed for darshan after the Chief Minister leaves the temple,” the release said.
Meanwhile, the district administration said that arrangements have been made for at least 130 buses from different parts of the State to Antarvedi for the devotees during the festival.
