CM to distribute tractors, machinery worth ₹362 cr. to farmers at Guntur on Friday 

June 01, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be distributing 2,562 tractors, 100 combine harvesters and 13,573 farm machinery costing approximately ₹362 crore under YSR Yantra Seva (Phase-II) at Guntur on June 2 (Friday). He will also deposit nearly ₹126 crore towards subsidy into the accounts of farmer groups.

According to an official release, the government is providing machinery to farmer groups on payment of 10% of the cost, and is giving 40% subsidy and facilitating sanction of loans for the balance 50%.

The scheme is intended to increase farmers’ incomes by reducing the cost of cultivation through mechanisation and to set up at least one Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) at the RBK (Rythu Bharosa Kendra) level so that they can avail themselves of farm machinery services at affordable prices.

So far, the government distributed 6,362 tractors, 491 combine harvesters and 36,153 other farm machinery worth ₹1,053 crore to serve 10,444 RBK-level CHCs and 491 CHCs and a subsidy of ₹366.15 crore to farmer groups. Toll-free number 155251 has been set up to redress farmers’ grievances.