Andhra Pradesh

CM to disburse Rs.508.20 crore under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme today 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan | Photo Credit: The Hindu
V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 29, 2022 03:07 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 03:07 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit approximately ₹508.20 crore into the bank accounts of 3,38,792 women beneficiaries of YSR Kapu Nestham through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode at a programme being held at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on July 29. The beneficiaries belong to Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. 

This is the third consecutive year that the financial assistance is being disbursed to poor women hailing from the above sections aged between 45 and 60 years. It has been targeted to provide ₹15,000 every year for five years, totalling ₹75,000 per beneficiary. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The government has so far paid out ₹1,492 crore under the scheme including the latest tranche of ₹508.20 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cumulative assistance provided to 70,94,881 men and women from Kapu and the other three communities by the YSR Congress government under various schemes amounts to ₹32,297 crore, said a CMO release. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...