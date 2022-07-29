CM to disburse Rs.508.20 crore under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme today

V. Raghavendra July 29, 2022 03:07 IST

This is the third consecutive year that the financial assistance is being disbursed

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

This is the third consecutive year that the financial assistance is being disbursed

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit approximately ₹508.20 crore into the bank accounts of 3,38,792 women beneficiaries of YSR Kapu Nestham through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode at a programme being held at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on July 29. The beneficiaries belong to Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. This is the third consecutive year that the financial assistance is being disbursed to poor women hailing from the above sections aged between 45 and 60 years. It has been targeted to provide ₹15,000 every year for five years, totalling ₹75,000 per beneficiary. The government has so far paid out ₹1,492 crore under the scheme including the latest tranche of ₹508.20 crore. The cumulative assistance provided to 70,94,881 men and women from Kapu and the other three communities by the YSR Congress government under various schemes amounts to ₹32,297 crore, said a CMO release.



Our code of editorial values