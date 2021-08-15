CM to dedicate to people first phase of Nadu-Nedu tomorrow

He will also launch its second phase at ZP High School in East Godavari

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate the first phase of the Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu programme to the people of the State and launch its second phase on August 16 at the Zilla Parishad High School in P. Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district.

The Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and senior district-level Education Department officials will do the honours at their respective places.

Vidya Kanuka

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also launch the second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the academic year 2021-22 at the same event.

Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar has communicated to the District Collectors to make arrangements for dedicating the first round of Nadu-Nedu and launch of the second round of Vidya Kanuka by the respective in-charge Ministers at the district headquarters, by the MLAs and MLCs at the constituency headquarters, and under the supervision of a senior district-level officer at the mandal headquarters.

The programme should be arranged in schools covered under the Nadu-Nedu Phase I, and members of the parents’ committees should be invited to be a part of it.

Unveiling of pictures

Photographs of the schools displaying the 10 components under the Nadu-Nedu, preferably comparing the past with the present, and plaques with details of the first and second rounds of the programme should be unveiled by the dignitaries.

This would be followed by the distribution of school kits under Vidya Kanuka to the students of the school under biometric authentication.

COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance should be mandatory, said Mr. Rajasekhar, adding that the programmes should be organised with least financial implications as far as possible.