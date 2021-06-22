CM to credit ₹4,339 cr. to 23 lakh women today

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 00:02 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit ₹4,339.39 crore into the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries of the YSR Cheyutha scheme on Tuesday.

The primary objective of YSR Cheyutha is to help women contribute to economic progress by giving them assistance in marketing and technical aspects of their businesses.

Under the scheme, women from BC, SC, ST and minorities aged between 45 and 60 years will be directly paid a total amount of ₹75,000 in four years at the rate of ₹18,750 per annum, which costs the government ₹19,000 crore.

On YSR Cheyutha alone, the State government had spent ₹8,943.52 crore in the last two years.

The government has already signed MoUs with reputed companies like Amul, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance and banks to support women entrepreneurs.