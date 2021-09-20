CM thanks people for giving YSRCP huge mandate

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has thanked the people for giving his party a decisive mandate in the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

In a message on Twitter on Sunday, he said the victory put a huge responsibility on him.

“By the grace of God and people’s blessings this massive victory became possible. It increased my responsibility towards every single person and family in this State for the support and love showered by them,” he said.

“I will express my gratitude to everyone through a video message on Monday morning after the final results of MPTC and ZPTC come out,” he added.