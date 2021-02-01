CM tells officials to mobilise more funds from Centre

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a meeting with officials on the Union Budget 2021-22 and financial allocations to various sectors.

He wanted a concerted efforts to be made to get more funds from the Centre by properly liaisoning with it.

Officials informed him that there were no major Budget allocations to the State, which suffered a heavy loss in terms of finances and infrastructure due to bifurcation, and that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received a good share of allocations.

Also, the officials said the allocations to various sectors and programmes were nothing special to the State. There was a slump in the allocations for PM Kisan, PM Awas Yojana and NREGS compared to previous years besides a cut in subsidy on food grains, petrol and fertilizers.