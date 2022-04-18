CM tells officials to ground 3.95 lakh houses in A.P. by July 

Jagan seeks alternative plan for house sites involved in legal issues

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the grounding of 3.95 lakh houses by July in the first phase of the housing scheme. As of now, 11.65 lakh houses were grounded out of 15.60 lakh sanctioned in Phase-1.

At a review meeting on housing on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the officials should ensure the quality of the houses with basic infrastructure including water, power, and drainage facilities.

He said an alternative plan should be chalked out with regard to the house sites which were mired in court cases.

The government had spent ₹3,600 crore on the housing programme in 2021-22 and the proposed expenditure for 2022-23 was ₹13,105 crore.

The Chief Minister said top priority should be given to development works in the Jagananna Colonies.

A total of 10.20 lakh beneficiaries availed themselves of the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme. Of them, 3.45 lakh took loans and 6.70 lakh were non-loanees.

Priority should be given to the MIG plots scheme in 116 constituencies and an action plan should be prepared for the remaining constituencies, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials.