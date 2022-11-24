  1. EPaper
CM tells officials to focus on early completion of infra works in Jagananna housing colonies in Andhra Pradesh

Jagan suggests constant monitoring of works for proper follow-up action and quality evaluation tests at every stage of construction

November 24, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the progress of works at a meeting on housing at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the progress of works at a meeting on housing at his Camp Office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the Housing Department to ensure that the creation of infrastructure like electricity, drinking water and drainage is completed in all the Jagananna colonies by the time the construction of the houses is done.

At a review meeting on housing at his camp office near here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government was keen on providing shelter to all the people who did not own houses and it had already spent ₹5,655 crore on housing in the present fiscal. He underlined the need for constant supervision on the construction of the houses for proper follow-up action.

The officials informed the CM that every Saturday was observed as Housing Day and inspection teams were visiting the layouts to supervise the progress of work.

The CM told them to upload the details of the visits on related websites.

He ordered that the construction of houses should be done as per schedule, and due priority be given to option-3 houses (whose construction is undertaken by the Housing Department).

He insisted that the standard operating procedures should be strictly adhered to in all the layouts. Quality evaluation tests should be done at every stage of the construction. The services of engineering assistants in the village secretariats should be utilised wherever necessary, he added.

Ministers Jogi Ramesh (housing), Audimulapu Suresh (municipal administration), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other senior officials were present.

