CM tells officials to expedite Kadapa steel plant project

VIJAYAWADA

27 October 2020 01:44 IST

It would take at least seven weeks to select a qualified bidder, say officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to expedite the implementation of the integrated steel plant project proposed in Kadapa district.

In a review meeting at his camp office on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the departments concerned should complete the formalities required to commence the works at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials informed the Chief Minister that seven companies including some multinational companies had evinced interest in setting up the plant, and it would take at least seven weeks to select a qualified bidder. A target has been set to start the construction works in a month after that.

Electronic cluster

Taking stock of the development of the Kopparthy Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kadapa district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a top priority should be accorded to it keeping in view the prospects of large-scale employment the project offered.

Officials said the consumer electronics maker Dixon Technologies had proposed to set up its manufacturing unit in the cluster at an investment of ₹300 crore. Some other companies were also keen on investing in the Kopparthy EMC.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven, Andhra Pradsh High Grade Steels Limited Managing Director S. Shan Mohan and others were present on the occasion.