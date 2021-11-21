CM tells Ministers, MLAs to camp in flood-hit areas

He directs them to personally monitor relief work

As the swollen Chitravathi, Papagni and Penna rivers continued to pose grave danger at various places in the Rayalaseema region, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed the in-charge Ministers and the Ministers and MLAs of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts to camp there and personally monitor the rehabilitation and relief operations.

He said they need not attend the Assembly in view of the contingency.

The Chief Minister said the Ministers and MLAs should visit the flood-ravaged towns and villages and ensure that the affected people got essential supplies and immediate financial assistance to withstand the nature’s fury.

They should strive along with officials to restore normalcy at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that due priority should be given to maintaining sanitation and desilting of drains and taking steps to prevent outbreak of viral fevers.

More importantly, enumeration of crop damage should be completed and compensation paid to the farmers on a war-footing besides providing them with farm inputs, he said.