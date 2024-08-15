CM tells ITE&C Department to set up a cybersecurity wing 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department to create a cyber security wing to ward off the growing threat posed by cybercriminals, and to attract IT companies to the State by extending them necessary support.

Addressing a review meeting on the ITE&C Department and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the State had the potential to become a startup hub, and instructed the officials to identify suitable land for developing a drone technology park.

The help of premier institutes like the IIM - Visakhapatnam and IIT-Tirupati should be availed in that regard, he said.

Mr. Naidu said an increasing number of IT companies were looking to expand to Tier-II cities. The ITE&C should rope them in to set up their units in the State, by highlighting its advantages.

The Chief Minister exhorted the officials to develop new and innovative mobile applications that would render citizen services without any hassles. He said the SRM University was showing interest in establishing an Artificial Intelligence University while the Reliance Group expressed keenness on setting up a data centre.

Steps should be taken to activate the thousands of CCTV cameras that were installed during the TDP regime in 2014-19, Mr. Naidu added.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the ITE&C Department was working out an action plan for developing the sector. Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Kartikeya Mishra, AP State Fibernet Limited Dinesh Kumar and others were present.