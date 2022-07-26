CM takes stock of flood fury in Godavari delta in Andhra Pradesh

CM Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy has crossed the river on punt to meet flood victims in the four islands

A Sarangi operates boat braving the Godavari flood as part of relief operation in Boori Lanka island in Konaseema district. | Photo Credit: Appala Naidu. T

CM Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy has crossed the river on punt to meet flood victims in the four islands

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday kick-started a two-day visit in the islands of Godavari river to take the stock of the flood fury in the Konaseema district.

P. Gannavaram and Razole are the worst hit pockets in the Godavari delta, in which the life was paralyzed for over a week due to flash flood.

The Chief Minister has crossed Vasista, a branch of Godavari river, on a punt to reach the islands. B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Home and Disaster Minister Taneti Vanita and Konaseema Collector district Shukla accompanied the Chief Minister.

Bridge across Vasista: “A foundation will soon be laid to construct abridge across the river to connect the islands from the mainland. The bridge will be constructed (across Vasista between Pedapudi Lanka and other islands) in P.Gannavaram Mandal in Konaseema district”, said Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy in his address to the locals here.

The islands waiting for the bridge are namely Ganti Pedapudi Lanka, Arigalavari Peta, Vudumudi Lanka and Boori Lanka on the banks of Vasista, a branch of Godavari downstream of Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in Godavari delta.

Nearly 5000-6000 people would have a better access to the mainland once the bridge is commissioned. Until now, the islands rely upon traditional boats and motor boats to cross the river round the year.

The islands depend completely on agriculture. Banana and vegetables are the prime crops. The villagers told The Hindu that the bridge would help minimize damages and loss of cattle during the flood.