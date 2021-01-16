CM takes part in Kamadhenu Utsavam

Coinciding with the Kanuma festival, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday took part in the ‘Kamadhenu Utsavam’ (worship of holy cow) at a programme organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Narasaraopet. The TTD organised the event as part of its mission to protect cows.
Dressed in the traditional dhoti and an upper garment, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the rituals and later presented silk robes, garlands and turmeric amid chanting of Vedic hymns to a cow brought on the dais.
Religious fervour pervaded the stadium which was decorated with festoons.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent considerable time going round the stalls arranged there.
Later, in a brief speech, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wished all the families in the State a happy Sankranti.
The TTD is organising the event in 2,679 temples across the State as part of its mission to propagate Hinduism.
Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharita, Minister for Housing Ch. Ranganatha Raju, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu, MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, SP Vishal Gunni and MLAs and MLCs were present.
