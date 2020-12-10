CM suggests thorough analysis of undiagnosed ailment at Eluru

Jagan urges doctors, scientists to help government in tackling situation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested the doctors from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and Mangalagiri (Guntur district), public health experts and scientists from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) to do a thorough analysis of the undiagnosed ailment that resulted in the hospitalisation of a large number of people in Eluru in West Godavari district.

Possible causes

In a video-conference on Wednesday, the doctors / scientists told the Chief Minister that organochlorine, lead and nickel, or some pesticides, could be the possible cause for the symptoms found in people across ages, but studies needed to be corroborated by empirical evidence. They also said there was a considerable decline in the number of cases and that patients were recovering in three to four hours.

The Chief Minister said a proper strategy for controlling and preventing the recurrence of the disease was essential, and that doctors and other experts should help the government in dealing with it. He suggested that the likelihood of drinking water contamination be examined in detail.

The doctors / experts told the Chief Minister that samples of milk and drinking water were tested, and pointed out that recycling of lead acid batteries, or even the presence of lead in the air, might be the cause for the sudden sickness in people. These substances could be consumed by people through food. Examination of blood, cerebrospinal and urine samples were also sent to laboratories.

The CCMB scientists said it would be premature to say that sickness was due to a virus, and experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said while food poisoning could be the suspected cause, the chance of bleaching powder and chlorine (used in the sanitation drive undertaken as part of COVID-19 containment) causing the sickness could not be ruled out.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Principal Secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal were among those present.