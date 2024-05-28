CM stone-pelting case: accused gets bail

The VIII Additional District & Sessions Court here on May 28 (Tuesday) granted bail to Vemula Satish, the prime accused in the case of stone-pelting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, D. Lakshmi, ordered that Satish be enlarged on bail upon execution of a bond for ₹50,000 with two sureties for a like sum each to the satisfaction of the Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate.

Besides, she directed that Satish should comply with conditions stipulated under Section.437 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This section is applicable to persons accused of committing offences punishable with imprisonment for seven years or more. Advocate Abdul Salim represented the petitioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.