CM stone-pelting case: accused gets bail

Published - May 28, 2024 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The VIII Additional District & Sessions Court here on May 28 (Tuesday) granted bail to Vemula Satish, the prime accused in the case of stone-pelting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The judge, D. Lakshmi, ordered that Satish be enlarged on bail upon execution of a bond for ₹50,000 with two sureties for a like sum each to the satisfaction of the Vijayawada Metropolitan Magistrate. 

Besides, she directed that Satish should comply with conditions stipulated under Section.437 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. 

This section is applicable to persons accused of committing offences punishable with imprisonment for seven years or more. Advocate Abdul Salim represented the petitioner.

