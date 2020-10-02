Andhra Pradesh

CM showers praise on village / ward volunteers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP D. Gautam Sawang clapping in acknowledgement of the services being rendered by the ward / village volunteers on Friday.  

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy acknowledged the services of the village and ward secretariat staff members and volunteers by clapping at his camp office on Friday, marking the completion of one year of their establishment.

He was joined by Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and other officials.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the ward and village secretariat and volunteers’ system was a significant step towards achieving Grama Swaraj, and asserted that it helped in delivering a plethora of welfare schemes at the people’s doorstep without any scope for corruption.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2020 11:38:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-showers-praise-on-village-ward-volunteers/article32755291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story