CM sets ‘Nadu-Nedu’ agenda for officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said construction of drought mitigation projects in Rayalaseema region should begin on October 1 and high priority be given to the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme in the education and health sectors.
Mr. Jagan also wanted importance given to harnessing the flood waters from Polavaram and completion of the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project.
Taking stock of the mobilisation of funds for ‘Nadu-Nedu,’ water grid and irrigation and infrastructure projects at a high-level meeting at his camp office, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite works under Nadu-Nedu in schools and colleges and in hospitals to solve the problems created by the dearth of proper amenities.
Emphasis needed to be laid on the establishment of 16 new medical colleges, a super-speciality hospital, a hospital for mental care and a cancer care centre. These projects require about ₹6,700 crore.
Funds requirement
Officials told the CM that the irrigation projects were estimated to cost ₹98,000 crore, of which ₹72,000 crore was required for the new ones.
The officials of the Roads and Buildings Department said that 70% of works on road connectivity projects were completed at a cost of ₹4,456 crore with funding by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Nadu-Nedu was taken up in over 15,000 schools in the first phase at a cost of ₹3,600 crore, of which a sum of ₹920 crore was released.
Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh , Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other top officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath