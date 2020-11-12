CM seeks report on CSP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), including the details of 52,000 APSRTC employees on the list of the CPS.

At a review meeting on Thursday, the officials told the Chief Minister that they had examined the reports of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the Working Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, and the Thakkar Committee on the CPS.

The State government has 1,98,221 employees under the CPS, of whom 1,78,705 are direct, government employees and 3,295 are working under grant-in-aid, and the remaining 16,221 are working in universities and educational institutions.

The Chief Minister said the previous government had released many GOs but none fructified whereas the YSRCP dispensation implemented them in addition to the Minimum Time Scale (MTS) for contract employees.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (finance) S.S. Rawat, Principal Secretary (transport) M.T. Krishna Babu, Secretary (GAD) Sasi Bhushan Kumar and Commissioners M. Girija Sankar (Panchayat Raj) and G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar (municipal administration) were among those present.