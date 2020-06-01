CM scheduledto meet Shah on June 2

VIJAYAWADA

01 June 2020 23:46 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to New Delhi for a day’s official visit on June 2 (Tuesday). He is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and explain the measures taken for implementation of the lockdown and COVID containment measures.

Besides, Mr. Jagan will be apprising Mr. Shah of the impact of the lockdown on the State’s financial position and discuss some other substantial issues.

He is also likely to have an interaction with Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat.

The Chief Minister will be making the State’s position clear on irrigation projects which Telangana objected to.

He is expected to give a glimpse of his government’s performance in the last one year to the Union Ministers.