CM reviews steps taken to face cyclone

VIJAYAWADA

03 December 2021 23:00 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a video conference with the Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East and West Godavari districts on arrangements made to mitigate the impact of the cyclone Jawad.

He directed them to ensure that there is no loss of lives, and to allocate ₹10 crore per district to undertake relief measures and other urgent works.

Besides, Mr. Jagan instructed the officials to maintain the quality of food and drinking water and to ensure cleanliness of toilets.

He ordered that NDRF and SDRF teams be deployed in advance, and to evacuate people in low-lying areas to safety. He wanted attention to be paid to the condition of ponds, canals and reservoirs so that they don't develop breaches.

Participating in the video conference virtually, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma told the Chief Minister that 11 NDRF, six Coast Guard, 10 marine police, five SDRF and 18 Fire Service teams had already been sent to the vulnerable locations. Necessary material, including essential commodities, were kept ready.