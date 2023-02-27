ADVERTISEMENT

CM reviews GIS preparations

February 27, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took stock of the arrangements being made for AP Global Investors Summit (APGIS) scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. During a review meeting here, he gave suggestions to the officers concerned. They briefed him on the programme schedule and submitted a list of participating Ministers, company CEOs and industrialists. 

The first day of the summit would begin at 10 A.M. with some of the participants addressing the morning session followed by signing of MoUs. During the post-lunch session, there would be interactions between government officials and participants. The Chief Minister would also hold direct talks with industrialists. Later, there would be cultural events followed by dinner with the Chief Minister. MoUs would be signed on the second day followed by valedictory address.

Special chief secretaries R Karikal Valaven (industries) and SS Rawat (finance); I&PR Commissioner Tumma Vijaykumar Reddy; and senior officers from the CMO were present.

