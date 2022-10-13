CM reviews Anantapur rains

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains that lashed Anantapur district. 

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the district authorities to ensure that the official machinery stood by the people in affected areas. 

Asking the officials to pay immediate financial aid of ₹2,000 to each affected family, Mr. Jagan directed them to distribute rice, dal, palmolein oil, onions and potatoes to all affected families. The official machinery should assess the loss immediately after the rains recede. The compensation for crop loss should be provided to the farmers at the earliest, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials explained him about the relief measures and steps being taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app