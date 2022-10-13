CM reviews Anantapur rains

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains that lashed Anantapur district.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the district authorities to ensure that the official machinery stood by the people in affected areas.

Asking the officials to pay immediate financial aid of ₹2,000 to each affected family, Mr. Jagan directed them to distribute rice, dal, palmolein oil, onions and potatoes to all affected families. The official machinery should assess the loss immediately after the rains recede. The compensation for crop loss should be provided to the farmers at the earliest, he said.

The officials explained him about the relief measures and steps being taken.