CM requests Central team to recommend liberal aid to flood-hit A.P.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu requested the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that visited Andhra Pradesh for two days to assess the damage caused by the recent floods, to ensure that the Central government extended liberal assistance. He told the team that it was a major calamity and all possible help should be provided by the Centre.

Speaking to the team members who met him at the Secretariat on Thursday, September 12, Mr. Naidu said the floods should not be considered as an ordinary one, while pointing out that they wreaked the kind of havoc that was unheard of in many decades, by killing scores of people and causing extensive damage to properties besides destroying crops that left the farmers high and dry. He stated that people suffered a lot for want of drinking water and food while trying to keep themselves alive. The Central government’s aid should be such that it helps the lakhs of people in rebuilding their lives.

The CM observed that Vijayawada city and its surrounding areas were battered by a record 50 centimetres of rain in just 48 hours and the resultant flood fury was unparalleled in the history of the Krishna Barrage, which was built to handle a maximum flood of 11.90 lakh cusecs, but received 11.43 lakh cusecs. It was the highest inflow recorded so far. He stressed the need to consider the likelihood of the flood reaching 14 lakh cusecs while drafting their report.

The flood was such a huge disaster that even Ministers and senior officials worked round the clock and food and medicines were delivered by drones like never before and fire engines were used to clean roads and houses.

Recovering from the disaster would be difficult if the Centre did not give a substantial relief package, he asserted, and pointed out that he had camped at the NTR district Collectorate for 10 days and saw to it that the flood impact was mitigated.

IMCT leader Anil Subrahmanyam, who is Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, told the CM that he would apprise the Central government of the damage inflicted by the floods and try to ensure that an appropriate financial package was provided to overcome the crisis.