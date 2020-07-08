CM remotely lays stone for 125-ft Ambedkar statue

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday remotely laid the foundation stone for a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan here. He also formally set in motion the process of the maidan’s transformation into a park.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Pinipe Viswaroop, Adimulapu Suresh and Perni Venkataramaiah and several MLAs in person.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan said Swaraj Maidan had been chosen so that it could be developed into a park that offers lung space to citizens as well as provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the iconic leader.

He said it would be the tallest statue of Dr. Ambedkar in the country, adding the park would be developed in 20 acres.

Mr. Jagan said Dr. Ambedkar is one person whose works could influence the country economically, socially and politically for 100 years.

He said the poor and downtrodden revere the iconic leader and even his portraits and statues help people gain confidence.

Meanwhile, the government issued orders renaming Swaraj Maidan, also known as the PWD Grounds, as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan.

Nodal department

As per the orders, the grounds, under the control of the Water Resources Department, will soon be handed over to the Social Welfare Department which with the help of the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) will design and develop a huge park besides installing the statue.

The latest proposal will supersede the earlier ones on the utilisation of the grounds and the Social Welfare Department will be the nodal department hereafter.