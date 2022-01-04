Andhra Pradesh

CM releases third tranche of Rythu Bharosa

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing the third tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan benefits into farmers’ accounts, at his camp office on Monday.  

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the third tranche of the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan benefit for the third consecutive year. He credited ₹1,036 crore into the accounts of 50.58 lakh farmers from the camp office near here on Monday.

As part of the scheme the State government has been crediting ₹13,500 per annum in three instalments – ₹7,500 in May (khariff), ₹4,000 in October (rabi) and ₹2,000 in January during Sankranti – to suit farmers’ needs.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, AP Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Commissioner H. Arun Kumar and other officials were present.


