CM releases ₹510 cr. for zero interest crop loans, ₹132 cr. input subsidy

Amul milk procurement from November 26, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released ₹510.32 crore into the unencumbered bank accounts of 14.58 lakh farmers in the State towards interest subsidy for 2019 kharif crop loans under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu (Zero Interest) scheme. He also released ₹132 crore for 1.98 lakh farmers towards input subsidy for the crops damaged in October.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that milk procurement would begin on November 26 in association with Amul Dairy in three districts in the first phase.

Addressing the beneficiaries and officials in a video conference from here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the government had been giving priority to farmers and during the one-and-a-half year rule had taken up unique schemes and disbursed subsidies.

“While the previous TDP government had delayed payment of compensation adding to the woes of farmers reeling under successive losses, the YSRCP government is providing input subsidy to farmers to cover the losses in the season struck by natural calamities. The subsidy for kharif losses between June and September has already been paid, which was about ₹135.73 crore compensating 1.66 lakh farmers. For October, ₹132 crore input subsidy has been credited now,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The State has signed an MoU with Amul Dairy and milk procurement would begin from November 26 in Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. It would be extended to other districts as well to help dairy farmers and women self-help groups. Around 9,800 Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) would be set up in the RBKs across the State, he said.

Power feeders

On the free power scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government had completed capacity building of feeders at a cost of ₹1,700 crore and only 10% were yet to be upgraded which would be completed by November-end.

The State would be paying ₹1,800 crore towards crop insurance premium in December while farmers would contribute a premium of just ₹1. The State had purchased ₹15,000 crore worth paddy during 2019-20. During COVID situation, ₹3,200 crore worth of commodities like sweet lime, banana, maize, millet, tobacco, onion and turmeric were purchased.

Several farmers interacted with the Chief Minister and lauded his farmer-friendly schemes.