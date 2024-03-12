GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM releases ₹161.86 crore as compensation for fishermen affected by ONGC pipeline work

March 12, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing compensation for the fishermen affected by ONGC pipeline work, at his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing compensation for the fishermen affected by ONGC pipeline work, at his camp office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 12 (Tuesday) released ₹161.86 crore in virtual mode as compensation for the 23,458 fishermen who lost their livelihood to the ongoing pipeline works of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The ONGC has committed to compensating the affected fishermen for six months.   

In a release, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla said that each affected fisherfolk family was entitled to receive a monthly compensation of ₹11,500 as recommended by the socio-economic survey done by the Fisheries Department. 

Fishermen in seven mandals in Konaseema district have been affected by the ONGC pipeline work, while the rest are in the neighboring East Godavari district.

Mummudivaram MLA Ponnada Satish, P. Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.