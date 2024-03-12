CM releases ₹161.86 crore as compensation for fishermen affected by ONGC pipeline work

March 12, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 12 (Tuesday) released ₹161.86 crore in virtual mode as compensation for the 23,458 fishermen who lost their livelihood to the ongoing pipeline works of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The ONGC has committed to compensating the affected fishermen for six months.

In a release, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla said that each affected fisherfolk family was entitled to receive a monthly compensation of ₹11,500 as recommended by the socio-economic survey done by the Fisheries Department.

Fishermen in seven mandals in Konaseema district have been affected by the ONGC pipeline work, while the rest are in the neighboring East Godavari district.

Mummudivaram MLA Ponnada Satish, P. Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu and other officials were present.