CM Reddy credits ₹2190 crore in farmers' accounts

26 October 2021 17:04 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited a total of ₹2190 crores under YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam directly into the accounts of all the eligible farmers across the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that that the government is committed to farmer welfare and keeping up the promise by crediting ₹2052 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa for the third consecutive year benefiting 50.37 lakh farmers. So far, through Rythu Bharosa alone, the government had disbursed ₹18,777 crores benefiting all the farmers cultivating their own lands and all the eligible tenant farmers of BC, SC, ST and Minorities along with those cultivating RoFR and endowment lands.

Similarly, reimbursing the interest for the loans taken under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, the Chief Minister credited ₹112.7 crore directly into the accounts of 6.67 lakh farmers. Since the inception the government, nearly ₹ 1674 crore was given under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme, which includes ₹1180 crore evaded by the previous government. He said that 9160 banking correspondents were brought to 10778 RBKs to facilitate loans and other banking services to the farmers.

Also, under YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam, a subsidy of ₹25.55 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 1720 farmer groups. The Chief Minister announced that the government had established 10,750 community hiring centres at a cost of ₹2134 crore, which is aimed to provide farming machinery to small and tenant farmers on rental basis. Further, the Chief Minister stated that 1035 cluster level CHCs will be set up with harverstors, at the rate of five units in each mandal of East & West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, where paddy cultivation is extensive.

The Chief Minister said that the government has been implementing welfare schemes despite financial difficulties and brought several changes in the last 29 months where agricultural advisory boards have been set up, and providing agricultural schemes through e-cropping registration.

The government had also taken the responsibility in clearing the pending arrears of the previous government which were about ₹10,000 crore according to a press statement. Besides these, to support farmers in every step, Market Intervention Fund, CMAPP, Custom Hiring Centres, RBKs, e-cropping, Agriculture Advisory Boards have been set up. Although the Centre is providing MSP to only 17 crops, additionally the State government is providing MSP to another seven crops.

He stated that in the last 29 months, ₹ 18,000 crore was spent on providing quality power for nine hours during the day benefiting almost 18 lakh farmers.