CM reaches out to 4-year-old cancer patient

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to make arrangements for the treatment of a four-year-old girl, Hema, who lost her eyesight due to cancer.

Responding to reports published in a section of the media, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday enquired about the girl’s condition and spoke to her parents, who hail from Kadiyapulanka village in East Godavari district.

“Unlike in the past, there shall be no upper limit for treatment of cancer patients under Aarogyasri, and this will be implemented from January 1,” he told the officials.