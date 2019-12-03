CM reaches out to 4-year-old cancer patient

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to make arrangements for the treatment of a four-year-old girl, Hema, who lost her eyesight due to cancer.
Responding to reports published in a section of the media, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday enquired about the girl’s condition and spoke to her parents, who hail from Kadiyapulanka village in East Godavari district.
“Unlike in the past, there shall be no upper limit for treatment of cancer patients under Aarogyasri, and this will be implemented from January 1,” he told the officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.