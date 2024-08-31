ADVERTISEMENT

CM puts officials on high alert, suggests precautionary steps in view of heavy rain in parts of A.P.  

Published - August 31, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Closely monitor the water levels at major irrigation projects, put up flood warning boards, says Naidu

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to take urgent steps to mitigate the situation arising from heavy rain lashing the State, and to closely monitor the water levels at major irrigation projects. He cautioned them against being complacent, by citing the likelihood of heavy rain continuing over the next three days. 

At a review meeting on Saturday morning, August 31, Mr. Naidu said the officials of all the departments concerned should be on their toes to help those in distress. 

He flagged the danger of electrical wires snapping due to the incessant rain, and people falling into manholes. 

The CM also told the officials to put up flood warning boards at swollen rivulets and at places where river waters were released into the canals, and to send alert messages to mobile phones. 

He wanted traffic to be regulated in cities and towns where waterlogging was causing severe inconvenience to the public, and focus to be laid on ensuring the supply of safe drinking water. 

Further, Mr. Naidu instructed the officials of the Health Department to gear up to prevent the spread of viral fevers, especially in the tribal areas. He suggested that drones be widely used for assessment of damage and aid in rescue efforts. 

