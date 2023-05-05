HamberMenu
Jagan propagating wrong impression of State economy: JSP leader Manohar

May 05, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim of disbursing huge sums under various schemes by merely clicking a button was glossing over the sordid fact that the economy was on the verge of collapse. 

He stated in a press release that the government coffers were almost empty but the CM was giving the wrong impression that Andhra Pradesh was progressing on a par with other States. 

For instance, the financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes was yet to be released to the beneficiaries. Consequently, a huge number of students were in dire straits as the colleges were not issuing certificates without them clearing the fee dues. The CM should urgently sort out this issue, Mr. Manohar demanded.

