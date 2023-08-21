CM promises to pay one DA instalment for govt. employees by Dasara

August 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) would be paid to the government employees before the Dasara festival, and asserted that the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) coming in as a replacement for the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), is going to be a role model for other States. An ordinance would be issued soon for implementing the GPS.

Addressing the 21st State Council meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGOs)’ Association here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was committed to the welfare of its employees, who played a crucial role in the delivery of various benefits to the people.

He stated that of the two pending instalments of DA, one would be paid before the Dasara and the women employees of the Medical & Health Department (M&HD) would get five extra casual leaves a year.

Employment generation

He claimed to have given permanent employment to 2,06,638 persons after his party came to power, unlike the TDP regime that allegedly closed down 54 PSUs like the Nizam Sugar Factory, Chittoor Dairy and Republic Forge.

The CM observed that while N. Chandrababu Naidu resorted to large-scale retrenchments and shut down government organisations, the YSR Congress (YSRC) government pulled the RTC out of the red, and regularised the services of 53,000 employees.

In the M&HD, 53,260 persons were recruited and the services of 10,000 contract employees were regularised with 2014 as the cut-off year, and justice was done to language teachers and 1998 DSC candidates.

He said 1,35,000 persons were appointed in the village and ward secretariats within six months of the YSRCP coming to power and it eased the pressure on administration.

Apart from increasing the DA to 16% in all districts and creating a corporation for the outsourced employees in order to weed out the middlemen, the services of 14,658 Vaidya Vidhana Parishad employees were regularised, and the retirement age was increased from 60 to 62. Compassionate appointments were also made in the RTC, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Despite the State Organised Revenues (SOR) coming down during the pandemic times, you worked hard to deliver the welfare benefits to the people and also played a humanitarian role in giving relief to flood victims,” he said.

Stating that the government employees should not to be carried away by the ‘crocodile tears of Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media’, the Chief Minister said the TDP leader could never do justice to them.

Ministers T. Vanitha, Audimulapu Suresh and Jogi Ramesh, government advisers Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (public affairs) and N. Chandrasekhar Reddy (employees’ welfare), APNGOs’ Association president B. Srinivasa Rao and others spoke.