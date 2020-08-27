CM promises support to aqua sector

GUNTUR

27 August 2020 23:24 IST

‘Govt. will link aqua processing units and cold storages to Janata Bazaars’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised all support to aquaculture and animal husbandry sectors in the State.

At a review meeting held on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government would ensure that aqua exports receive a fillip and added that all the necessary support would be given in the pre-processing stage.

Later, the government would link the aqua processing units and cold storages to Janata Bazaars.

Price stabilisation

Stating that the welfare of farmers has always been his top priority, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government had spent close to ₹3,200 crore as part of the Price Stabilisation Fund and saved farmers from the clutches of middlemen. Similar scheme would be implemented for aqua farmers too. Aqua, dairy and milch farmers would be given support and ensure that they were offered good prices. The government had also set up e-platforms to support the farmers.

“During my padayatra, farmers have shared their plight over the role of middlemen in deciding the prices. I am determined to change that and ensure farmers are offered better price. I want to start Janata Bazaars next year and set up cold storages across mandals and villages,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take suggestions from Amul Dairy over the procurement of milch cattle. As part of YSR Aasara, 90 lakh women were getting benefited and asked the officials to tie up with banks.