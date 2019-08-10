CM promises single window clearances

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured the visiting dignitaries, at the Diplomatic Outreach Programme organised here on Friday, that an effective single window system would be put in place to clear all proposals.

In a one-on-one interaction with the representatives of various nations, the Chief Minister said that the procedures would be simplified and processing would be expedited for a quick leap towards take-off. The government would cooperate and provide all the logistics and clear the files on a priority basis.

“Our priority is to get industries and we will provide a single window to clear all the paperwork for FDI-related (foreign direct investment) enterprises,” he said.

Expressing interest in setting up a steel uni in the State, South Korea Ambassador Shin Bongkil said that POSCO, a steel-making company of Korea, was likely to set up its unit in Kadapa. It would bring along with it ancillary units as well.

The diplomats of Korea said that they were “facing some difficulties in China and are planning to move the units from that country.”

The Korean delegates have also shown interest in manufacturing and solid waste management to which the Chief Minister said that he would provide end-to-end support.

Singapore eyes more

Singapore High Commissioner Lim Thuan Kuan said that the country had already invested ₹20,000 crore and was ready to invest more in the areas of thermal, solar, aerospace and related fields.

Poland has expressed its willingness to invest in electrical equipment while Bulgaria, represented by Ambassador Elenora Dimitrova, has shown interest in education and research.

The Chief Minister had asked the Ambassador to provide technical help in improving the standards to reach that of the European Union.