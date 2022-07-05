CM promises govt. degree college for Adoni

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to release funds for the establishment of a government degree college at Adoni town, getting an “Autonagar” established, and laying of black-top roads in the Jagananna Colony.

Speaking at the launch of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme here on Tuesday, Adoni MLA Sai Prasad Reddy requested the Chief Minister to sanction money for the road widening process in the town and drinking water facility in the Adoni Rural area. Replying to the MLA’s request, Mr. Jagan said he would get a survey done on how much water in which colonies were needed and what were sources available and based on the report, he would get a DPR prepared.

He promised to release ₹50 crore for the road widening works in Adoni town and would pursue the demand for inclusion of the Budaga Jangala community in the Scheduled Castes. For the Budaga Jangala community, a one-man commission had given its report and the State government had sent it to the National SC Commission, which was in turn sent to the Central Government for approval. “I will personally follow up the case and a similar process started for the Boya community also,” he added.