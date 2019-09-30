CM presents ‘silk vastrams’ to Lord

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy donated a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the famous temple of Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government on Monday in connection with the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

After a brief ceremony at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, the Chief Minister carried the sacred ‘vastrams’ in a silver plate over his head and marched towards the main temple complex. Later, he handed them over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The ‘vastrams’ will be adorned to the main deity on October 4 on the eve of Garuda Seva.

Never in the history of the hill temple was there any occasion wherein a father and son donated the ‘silk vastrams’ to the famed temple in the capacity of Chief Minister of the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy scripted a new chapter by making the customary presentation succeeding his father late Rajasekhara Reddy who was the Chief Minister of the State between 2004 to 2009.

The cost of the ‘vastrams’ is put around ₹70,000.

Arrears cleared

Another interesting feature was that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also issued a separate Government Order . reimbursing all the arrears related to ‘vastrams’ to the hill temple that have been pending for more than one and half a decade.

He also took part in the Pedda Sesha Vahanam organised in the night.