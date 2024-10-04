CM presents ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Tirumala deity on day one of Brahmotsavams

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (October 4, 2024) presented a pair of ‘Pattu Vastrams’ (silk robes) to the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, a customary presentation on behalf of the State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams that began on the day.

He took part in a brief ceremony at the Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple where priests tied him a ‘parivattam’ (silk headband). Mr. Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari carried the sacred ‘vastrams’ on his head in a silver plate and marched in a procession towards the main temple complex where he formally handed them over to the priests inside the sanctum sanctorum. The deity will be adorned with the ‘vastrams’ on the Garuda Seva day on October 8.

Mr. Naidu stood in front of the presiding deity for about 10 minutes and paid his obeisances.

After the ‘vedasirvachanams’ by the priests, he released the 2025 New Year diary and calendar brought out by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Later in the night, he took part in the procession of Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

Mr. Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to the shrine, was earlier accorded a warm reception on his arrival at the Padmavati guest house by the Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, and the TTD and district officials.

Mr. Naidu will spend the night at Tirumala. On Saturday, he will formally inaugurate the newly constructed centralised Vakulamata kitchen before leaving for Tirupati down the hills.