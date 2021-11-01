Andhra Pradesh

CM pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, at his camp office on Monday, November 1, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement  

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National Flag and paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, at his camp office on the morning of November 1. He also received a guard of honour from the policemen.

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh, Vellampalli Srinivas, M. Sankara Narayana, Mutthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, T. Vanitha and G. Jayaram, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and others were present.

Meanwhile, conveying Andhra Pradesh Formation Day greetings through Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people of the State are known for their skills, determination and tenacity and that was the reason for their success in many fields.


