CM, Pawan Kalyan congratulate national film award winners

August 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated actor Allu Arjun for winning the maiden National Film Award (best actor) for his performance in the film ‘Pushpa’ and the ‘RRR’ that won a string of awards on the pan-India canvas.

The 69th National Awards proved to be a bonanza to the Telugu film industry, the Chief Minister said, complimenting all those who made their mark in the Indian cinema.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan also congratulated Allu Arjun, and the award winners from ‘RRR’, ‘Uppena’ and ‘Konda Polam’ movies.

Mr. Kalyan said in a press release that the 69th National Film Awards won by Allu Arjun, Keeravani, Chandrabose, Devi Sri Prasad, Kalabhairava, Srinivas Mohan, King Solomon, Purushothamacharyulu and Prem Rakshith proved that the Tollywood was brimming with talent and it could create wonders worthy of global acclaim.