CM pats VMC for Swachh awards

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated and appreciated Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh for achieving India's third cleanest city award and others in Swachh Survekshan awards announced recently. Along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Y. Srilakshmi, the Mayor and civic chief met the Chief Minister on Thursday.

They thanked Mr. Jagan for extending the required support to the city.